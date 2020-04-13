Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza April 13, 2020 Courtesy Brie Bella/Instagram 75 75 / 75 Easter Best Brie showed her 25-week bump on Easter Sunday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News