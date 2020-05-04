Pregnancies

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies

By
Nikki Brie Bumps Holding On
 Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram
92
91 / 92

Holding On

Chigvintsev hugged his fiancée’s 26-week baby bump in April 2020.

Back to top