Pregnancies

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies

By
Brie Bella baby bump
 Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram
96
96 / 96

Staying Stylish

Brie loves when her baby bump “doesn’t get in the way of fashion,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2020.

Back to top