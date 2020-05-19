Pregnancies Nikki Bella and Brie Bella’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Twin Sisters’ Pregnancies By Riley Cardoza May 19, 2020 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram 99 98 / 99 There It Is Nikki’s “belly button is starting to pop out,” she captioned a May 2020 Instagram selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News