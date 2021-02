Plastic Surgery

In February 2021, Shay said on her Instagram Story that her followers were overly “concerned” about her boobs. “It’s crazy … the amount of messages I’ve got from women saying, ‘They’re never gonna be the same after you breast-feed,'” she said at the time. “I don’t intend on getting any plastic surgery until I’m 60 and need a facelift so no plans on getting fake boobs. We’ll see what they look like after. Normally, I’m a 32B on a good day.”