Sweet Moment

Vanessa shared a cute video of her baby Capri learning how to stand up in February 2019, almost two weeks after losing Kobe and Gianna. “Woo! Good job, Koko,” Vanessa said as the 7-month-old looked up at her mom and smiled as she stood up with help from the late NBA star’s sister Sharia Bryant. “Good girl, mamacita. Good girl, sunshine. I love you.” Vanessa captioned the video, “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi.”