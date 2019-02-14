Back in action! Brad Pitt was spotted for the first time since driving fans wild when he attended his ex Jennifer Aniston’s recent birthday party.

The Oscar winner, 55, stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 14, looking casual in an unzipped black hoodie, a gray T-shirt, dark jeans and tattered white slip-on sneakers. He kept a low profile in his go-to gray flat cap and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses while carrying a bag on his shoulder.

Pitt has managed to stay out of the spotlight since celebrating Aniston’s 50th birthday at her star-studded celebration at The Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 10.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the party. “At one point, she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it.”

The source added that the Fight Club star “seemed to have fun … catching up with old friends” during his brief stay at the bash, which was also attended by George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Pitt’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Arquette and many other celebrities.

Pitt and Aniston called it quits in October 2005 after five years of marriage. She later dated Vince Vaughn before marrying Justin Theroux in August 2015. The Friends alum and Theroux, 47, split in February 2018. For his part, Pitt began dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie after his breakup with Aniston. He wed the Maleficent star, 43, in August 2014, but she filed for divorce in September 2016. (The By the Sea costars share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.)

A source revealed to Us that Pitt reconnected with Aniston after the May 2016 death of her mom, Nancy Dow. “She was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” the source said. Another insider revealed that the Dumplin’ actress called the director “the day after [her birthday] party to thank him for coming.”

