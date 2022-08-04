A “funny” coincidence? Amid Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa’s ongoing social media drama, the Full House alum had a humorous reaction after a themed gift showed up at her front door.

“I just found this really funny,” the actress, 46, explained in a Thursday, August 4, Instagram Story video, trying to stifle her laughter. “There’s a PR company that sent me a gift.”

Cameron Bure flipped the camera around to reveal that Diamond Art Club sent her a diamond painting kit of the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum’s likeness. (Diamond art sets allow users to adhere small gems onto a sticky canvas in a color-coded order to create sparkly masterpieces.)

“Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don’t know,” the Christmas Contest star continued her Thursday video while holding up the art kit. “But, it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we are going to do this.”

Cameron Bure and Siwa went back-and-forth in a series of social media exchanges late last month after the J Team actress alleged that Cameron Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she ever met.

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the GAC Family actress opened up in a July 26 Instagram video, noting she just had a “great” phone conversation with Siwa about what supposedly happened. “She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her]. … She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

Cameron Bure profusely apologized to Siwa for telling her “not right now” when the So You Think You Can Dance judge had asked to get a photo, but she still felt “crummy” over breaking Siwa’s heart.

The Nickelodeon personality, for her part, later claimed that the Fuller House alum did not reveal the full extent of the twosome’s initial interactions.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the Dancing With the Stars season 30 runner-up said in a July 28 video obtained by Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

She continued: “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me.”

Following the duo’s social media feud, the Kind Is the New Classy author’s daughter supported her mom.

“Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,’” Natasha Bure, whom the former View panelist shares with Valeri Bure alongside two sons, wrote via Instagram Story last month. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

