Nearly one month after Christina Hall (née Haack) and Joshua Hall secretly tied the knot, she is reflecting on how her life has changed.

“May has never been a great month for me. Not sure what that means astrologically or spiritually but I’ve had some of my worst times in May,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Sunday, May 8, Instagram post. “The difference is this May I have a man who treats me with unconditional love and respect. Standing by me and helping me through these times as I feel like I’m being sucker-punched left and right.”

She continued: “It’s when you have your lowest moments that test your relationship when you really see what kind of people you are together. If you have a person who loves and respects you hug them extra tight tonight because trust me not everyone has this.”

While the HGTV personality — who went public with the 41-year-old realtor in July 2021 — did not elaborate on the nature of the difficult times the previous months of May brought her, she’s been in the midst of a contentious custody battle.

Ant Anstead, whom she was married to for two years ahead of their September 2020 split, petitioned an Orange County, California, court for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson, claiming Christina has not spent an equal amount of time with the toddler and uses him in social media promotions without his consent. (The twosome previously agreed to share custody amid their divorce.)

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” the Wellness Remodel author told Us Weekly in a statement last month. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

The 43-year-old Wheeler Dealers alum’s motion was rejected, and the exes have a hearing scheduled for June 28.

The Christina on the Coast star also coparents with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” the 40-year-old Flipping 101 star — who married Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) in October 2021 — exclusively told Us on Tuesday, May 3. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household. We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

Christina and Josh, for their parts, recently relocated from Dana Point to Newport Beach, California, and started their own production company. Their Unbroken Productions firm is set to kick off with the production of their own HGTV design show — tentatively titled Christina in the Country — as they renovate a Tennessee farmhouse together.

