Garcelle Beauvais was over the moon when she saw Jamie Foxx for the first time since his 2023 health scare at his daughter’s Corrine Foxx‘s “beautiful” wedding.

“I got to give him the biggest hug,” Beauvais, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly of the reunion while attending the 2024 HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala on Saturday, September 28. “We held each other for so long.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled, “It was my first time seeing him and he looked great.”

Beauvais embraced her former Jamie Foxx Show costar, 56, after watching Jamie’s daughter Corrine marry Joe Hooten on September 21. “She’s so happy. They’re so in love. It’s so beautiful,” Beauvais told Us of the ceremony.

The Housewife previously shared photos from the wedding via Instagram, including a snap of Jamie walking Corrine, 30, down the aisle with tears in his eyes. (Jamie shares Corrine with ex Connie Kline. He is also the father of daughter Anelise, 15, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.)

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️ your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽 ,” Beauvais wrote via Instagram at the time. “Corinne you looked stunning.”

Corrine’s nuptials came more than one year after she announced in April 2023 that Jamie was hospitalized due to a “medical complication” while filming in Atlanta. She noted at the time that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Details about Jamie’s unknown medical emergency were kept quiet during his month-long hospital stay. However, his celebrity friends, including Beauvais, sent their well-wishes in hopes he would return home quicker.

“J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers,” Beauvais wrote via Instagram in April 2023, sharing a throwback photo of the actors.

LeBron James shared his own message, writing, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨.”

Kerry Washington, who worked with Jamie on Django Unchained, posted an “appreciation post” to her former costar. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾,” she captioned a social media snap.

Jamie reassured his fans in August 2023 that he was one the mend. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light. I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. (Jamie hasn’t discussed the nature of his medical emergency, but he plans to speak about it in his upcoming “What Had Happened Was” stand up show, which will take place in October.)

The actor returned to set in January to continue to film his Netflix action-comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

Prior to his health scare, Jamie joked about his flirty relationship with Beauvais, whom he first met while working on The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. The twosome reunited on camera in 2013 for White House Down.

Beauvais joked during a September 2020 episode of her “Going to Bed With Garcelle” podcast that over the years Jamie hasn’t given any of her potential boyfriends “any real attention.”

Jamie playfully replied, “I hate them all. … I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f—d up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s—y look.”

Both Jamie and Beauvais have had serious relationships since they first worked together in 1996. Jamie dated Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019. Us confirmed in September 2023 that he is dating Alyce Huckstepp.

Beauvais, for her part, was married twice: to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 and to Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011. She shares son Oliver, 33, with her first husband and twin sons Jax and Jaid, 16, with Nilon.

“It’s tough,” Beauvais told Us on Saturday of dating. “People feel like they’re disposable now and you can swipe left and right. I mean, it’s just a different time.”

The reality star teased that she has no plans to go on a dating show now that she’s single — but she isn’t totally ruling it out.

“I don’t know if I want to do my personal life on television. If I meet someone, and I’m still on Real Housewives, sure, but to actually go and do that, I don’t think so,” Beauvais said. “Maybe Love Is Blind if they did a celebrity version.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo