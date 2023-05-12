A special occasion. Tristan Thompson wants to shower Khloé Kardashian with love on his first Mother’s Day since his mom’s death.

“Tristan would love to celebrate Mother’s Day with Khloé and their kids but depending on how the playoff series goes, the [Los Angeles] Lakers could be playing that day, so Tristan is hoping to celebrate with Khloé on Saturday,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to make sure she has an extra special holiday because she’s not only an incredible mom to their kids, but he’s still doing whatever he can to try and win her back.”

As of now, the Los Angeles-based team leads the Golden State Warriors in their playoff matchup. Another game can potentially take place on Sunday, depending on the results of Friday’s game.

The insider noted that Thompson, 32, “wants to be there” for the Kardashians star, 38, and their two children “in any way he can.” The pair — who began dating on and off in 2016 before calling it quits in 2021 — are the proud parents of daughter True, 5, and a baby boy, 9 months, whose name has not been publicly revealed.

“This is going to be a bittersweet day for him because it’s the first Mother’s Day since he lost his mom,” the source continued. “At the same time, it’s also the first one since Khloé has been a mom of two, and she absolutely stepped up for him when his mom passed so he wants to make sure to honor them both and wants to be surrounded by family that weekend.”

The basketball player lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, in January after she died of a heart attack. Following her death, the Good American cofounder was by Tristan’s side as he was in mourning and attended the funeral alongside sister Kim Kardashian. In February, the Canada native penned a touching tribute for his late mom while reflecting on the mistakes he’s made in the past.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” he wrote. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”

While the power forward didn’t specify which mistakes he was referring to, he has made headlines in the past for various cheating scandals during his romance with Khloé. Shortly before daughter True was born in April 2018, the former Chicago Bulls player was caught cheating on the then-pregnant reality star. While they initially stayed together, they ended up splitting one year later due to Thompson’s infidelity after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.

In August 2020, Us confirmed that the duo got back together, but after a brief romance they ultimately called it quits again in June 2021. Six months later, fitness model Maralee Nichols sued Tristan for child support after claiming he got her pregnant earlier that year — while he was still dating Khloé.

Us broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols, 33, welcomed son Theo. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star confirmed his paternity the following month after taking a DNA test and publicly apologized to his ex via his Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate conceived their second child together in November 2021. The pair welcomed their baby boy in August 2022. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)