Jana Kramer was taken to the hospital in the middle of her babymoon with fiancé Allan Russell.

“Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good♥️,” Kramer, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 15, sharing emergency room selfies. “The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one: Don’t just brush off pain because it can be more serious than u think.”

While the One Tree Hill alum initially “chalked” up her pain to her pregnancy, a social media user DM’ed her that it could be a symptom of a kidney issue.

“But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac … and my closest friends to laugh at [the word] slight), we boarded the plane to Florida,” she wrote. “When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital.”

Kramer was ultimately diagnosed with a “bad bacterial infection” that had gotten “into the kidneys,” she explained in her Sunday post.

“This resulted in a 2-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have,” she added. “So. Lesson: Listen to ur body. Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious.”

Kramer gave a shoutout to her 42-year-old fiancé, who proposed in May, for insisting on sleeping on a “pull-out chair” at her bedside in the hospital instead of staying solo at a local hotel. “Tip: Find u a man who doesn’t make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good,” she gushed. “Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm. Y’all were the sweetest.”

Kramer has since been discharged and she and Russell were able to enjoy a miniature version of their pre-baby beach vacation.

Kramer and Russell, who debuted their romance in January, announced in June that they are expecting their first baby together. They are each already parents of two. Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell, for his part, coparents son Troy, 16, and former stepdaughter Claudia with a past partner.

Kramer and Russell later held a sex reveal party to find out that they are expecting a boy. His initials will be “RJR,” though they have not shared the full moniker yet.

“Every time we’ve had a name, it’s always gone back to the ‘R’ name. The ‘R’ name y’all know,” she teased during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast in August, explaining that she doesn’t plan to change her mind. “For me, I had to go in knowing what the name was. [I don’t get people who] have to see the baby [first]. That’s not my personality.”