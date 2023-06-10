Not appropriate? Jax Taylor has alleged that his former Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval privately messaged his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

“His [Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras] band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany [and said], ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes,’” Taylor, 43, said during a Friday, June 9, appearance on “The Toast” podcast. “I looked at the phone. I go, ‘Are you f–king serious?’”

Taylor — who married Cartwright, 34, in 2019 — alleged that Sandoval, 40, had sent the messages “two days” before he joined Claudia Oshry on her podcast. “This is how tone-deaf and selfish he is,” he added.

The former SUR bartender quickly handed Cartwright back her smartphone at the time and sent the TomTom founder a message from his own device.

“I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f–king text my wife again. How dare you. How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls?’ What do you think she’s going to do? [Respond] ‘Sure, Tom. Let me right now call them up. They’ll be right there?’” Taylor recalled to Oshry, 28. “It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar.”

Sandoval — who has not publicly addressed his alleged conversation with the Kentucky native — caught flak from many of his current and former fellow SURvers after his cheating scandal, including the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Schwartz & Sandy’s restauranteur and longtime partner Ariana Madix had split after nine years together after Sandoval was involved in a months-long secret affair with costar Raquel Leviss.)

Taylor previously revealed during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he “called it from day one” that Sandoval would end up cheating on the Something About Her owner, 37.

“I was there the first week during the Miami vacation. I was there the week [Tom and Ariana] started dating,” he claimed at the time, referring to the season 3 storyline where Sandoval was accused of cheating on Madix during the Floridian excursion. “I said it many times, but no one wanted to believe me.. … It 100% happened. I was in the room next to them.”

Taylor — who left Pump Rules in 2020 amid Cartwright’s pregnancy with son Cruz, now 2 — added on Friday that he has known the Missouri native since they were 19 years old but was still shocked that the affair, which started in August 2022 at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, occurred with Leviss, 28.

“I was kind of, like, ‘OK,’ I thought it was a couple other people and I still believe in my head it’s been a couple other people,” the Michigan native alleged. “I [wasn’t] shocked. Nothing on this show shocks me because I’ve called everything on the show that’s happened.”

Sandoval and Leviss — who is currently undergoing treatment at a mental health facility — have since paused their relationship, with a source telling Us last month that they never put a “label on the status of things.”