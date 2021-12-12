A new companion! As Jennifer Lopez prepared for the 2021 holiday season, she also welcomed a new addition to her home — a pet.

“Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the “On My Way (Marry Me)” songstress, 52, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, December 11.

In the clip, Lopez showcased her ornately decorated living room — including a festive Christmas tree —before zooming in on the gray kitten as she played Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Lopez is already a proud pet owner after gifting son Max, 13, a puppy in June 2020.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨,” the New York native captioned an Instagram video of her son — she shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — playing with the energetic pup. “What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶.”

Lopez’s expanded family comes on the heels of her romance with former beau Ben Affleck, 49, after they rekindled their 2000s-era relationship earlier this year. The couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, started hanging out again shortly after her April split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

Since then, the pair’s romance has continued heating up as they’ve supported one another’s career achievements, vacationed together and spent time with one another’s children. (Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he separated from in 2015.)

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Argo director told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue about their rekindled relationship, which was published earlier this month. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Affleck added at the time: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail.”