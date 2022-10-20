Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have been Hollywood royalty ever since their July 2007 nuptials, but could a new type of diamond be in their future?

“Would I consider it? Yes,” O’Connell, 48, enthusiastically told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 19, when asked if he and Romijn, 49, would be interested in joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I’ll tell you, I really wanted to be a House Husband. Like, I look at Mauricio [Umansky, Kyle Richards’ husband] and Ken Todd [who’s married to Lisa Vanderpump] and PK [Kemsley, who is coupled up with Dorit Kemsley] and I wanna, like, hang out with those guys.”

While the Talk host — who emcees the Real Love Boat with Romijn — is eager to join the Bravo franchise, his wife is more apprehensive.

“We’re such fans of the franchise [but] you know, the truth is probably not ‘cause I really would rather talk about them than be one of them,” the Ugly Betty alum joked to Us on Wednesday. “I feel like I would miss out on the gossip part of it. Or I guess, they all gossip when they’re on the show, but I don’t like fighting.”

The twosome — who share 13-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie — have been fervent Bravo fans through the years, with O’Connell even moderating a panel at BravoCon 2022.

“Going to BravoCon this weekend and seeing Lisa Rinna get booed … was a little scary,” O’Connell recalled to Us. “Like, that was 8,000 people booing somebody and Lisa handled it really well. And Lisa’s great on that show, you know.”

The Rinna Beauty founder, 59, received a mixed reaction from the convention crowd when she took the stage at the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” cast panel on Friday, October 14,” alongside her RHOBH costars.

“They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” the Veronica Mars alum told Us shortly after the panel concluded. “Well, I’d never been booed before. I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

O’Connell, for his part, even praised Rinna’s strength for handling the unexpected crowd reaction. “If I got booed at Bravocon, I would leave the country,” he quipped. “I would be gone. I don’t know if I could handle it, but Lisa Rinna handles it really well.”

The CBS personalities, who both believe Rinna should return for season 13, are also huge fans of the Below Deck franchise. While O’Connell enjoyed meeting the crew members this past weekend, it was Andrea Denver who left him starstruck.

“I have to say it was really exciting for me to meet Andrea Denver of Winter House fame,” the Stand By Me actor gushed to Us. “Rebecca is not a Winter House viewer and I’m probably happy about that ‘cause I’m not sure that Rebecca would be with me if Rebecca met Andrea Denver. … He’s so hot.”

In addition to keeping up with all things Bravo, the married couple are helping a group of singles find love aboard the Real Love Boat, a reality TV series based on the classic sitcom of the same name.

“Helping singles find their perfect matches was like [a] dream job,” Romijn told Us of cohosting the CBS series. “Having to spend every waking moment next to your spouse is not always the easiest. I mean, I [loved it]! I keep saying it was like 97 percent amazing. There was [just] no separation.”

O’Connell added: “We also learned that on a cruise people can find love because time stands still. Like, after doing the Real Love Boat, I totally get Jack and Rose [from Titanic]. …There’s no distraction.”

The Real Love Boat airs on CBS on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi