Jessie James Decker weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance — from one NFL WAG to another.

“I love it. It totally makes sense,” the country singer, who is married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, gushed on TalkShopLive on Tuesday, October 17. “She should’ve dated an athlete a long time ago.”

When asked for her reasoning behind that statement, Jessie, 35, quipped, “‘Cause it worked for me!” she laughed. “I love it.”

The Kittenish designer, who is currently expecting her fourth baby with Eric, 36, also told fans not to worry if Swift, 33, can’t attend every game of Kelce’s. (After attending two consecutive Chiefs games in a row in late September and early October, the Grammy winner was notably absent when the Chiefs took on the Vikings in Minnesota earlier this month.)

“You can’t make it to every game. I didn’t go to every game,” Jessie shared. “There were some times where it was too late, or in a different city so I stayed at home in my jammies and screamed from my couch.”

Swift and Kelce, 34, have been romantically linked ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed in July that he tried to give the Grammy winner his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour shows at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Though Swift was unable to meet the athlete at the time, she later took him up on his invitation to see him “rock out” at the stadium himself, attending the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. One week later, Swift cheered on Kelce as the Chiefs beat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Though she didn’t catch Kelce on the field in Minnesota, Swift made it to her third Chiefs game this season on October 12, once again traveling to Missouri to support the NFL star in the Chiefs match-up against the Denver Broncos — where she spent time talking with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis later quipped on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. Jason, 35, finished his brother’s thought: “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

Swift, for her part, already spent significant time with Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, at multiple games this season, cheering on the Chiefs and hugging it out together.

As Swift and Travis continue to put their romance on display — the pair were spotted holding hands in New York City on Saturday, October 14, hours after their respective cameos on Saturday Night Live — ”she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 17. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before,” the insider continued, noting that the athlete “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”