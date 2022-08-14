Party pals! As Joe Jonas gears up to ring in the big 3-3, he celebrated early with some famous friends.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 32, and wife Sophie Turner attended Gekko Opening in Miami on Thursday, August 11. Jonas, for his part, donned an ivory jacket with illustrated peaches on the front and colored shades. Turner, 26, went with a white top and a sleek ponytail. The married couple — who wed in 2019 — were joined by David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Isabela Grutman for a group snap. In a separate photo, Jonas and the Staircase actress posed for a pic with Bad Bunny.

Jonas is set to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Monday, August 15, and had a second pre-celebration one day prior. His brother Nick Jonas shared an Instagram Story selfie with Joe and older brother Kevin Jonas on Sunday, August 14. The three brothers enjoyed a boys’ lunch with pals Daren Kagasoff and Spencer Neville while in Miami.

The “Cake by the Ocean” crooner — alongside Nick, 29, and Kevin, 34 — rose to fame in 2006 when the Jonas Brothers released their first album, It’s About Time. After exploding to the top of the pop charts, the brothers soon landed roles in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock franchise and JONAS. However, the band eventually went their separate ways in October 2013 nearly six years before their comeback.

“There are guitars everywhere around all of our houses. Pianos. Guitars. It’s kind of just in our blood. It’s in our nature,” the Married to Jonas alum exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 of their musical sibling bond. “It’s not like we’re trying to do anything special, it’s just that we’re hanging out and music is a part of who we are. It always happens.”

Shortly before the “Sucker” singers’ reunion, Joe began dating the Game of Thrones alum ahead of their Las Vegas elopement in May 2019. The twosome — who later held a second ceremony in France several months later — have since expanded their family. Daughter Willa was born in July 2020 before a second little girl followed last month.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” the Dark Phoenix star told Elle UK in an interview published in May. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She continued at the time: “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

