Slay, queen! Khloé Kardashian is reminding her followers to never let someone dull your shine amid her recent personal ups and downs.

“👑 Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑,” the 38-year-old TV personality captioned a sexy vacation snap on Thursday, July 21.

The Kardashians star showed off her toned physique, killer bikini body and rocking abs while lounging on a boat in the ocean. She wore a black swimsuit and matching sunglasses as her hair blew in the wind.

The Good American cofounder’s saucy photo and cryptic message came one week after Us Weekly confirmed on July 13 that Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The message, which seems to hint at Kardashian not being knocked off her path, also came amid Thompson’s new romance with a mystery woman. “Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, noting that Kardashian and Thompson were finding their surrogate all while he was cheating on her with Maralee Nichols.

The insider further explained, “She and Tristan went into this [surrogacy] journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

The California native was first linked to the 31-year-old NBA player in late 2016. They welcomed daughter True in April 2018 shortly after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian amid her pregnancy. The twosome remained together but called it quits in February 2019 after the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen kissing family friend Jordyn Woods.

Us confirmed in August 2020 that Thompson and Kardashian were back together and talking about having another baby. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” an insider said at the time.

The relationship, however, ended for good in late 2021. That December, Thompson made headlines when Nichols sued him for child support, claiming her fathered her newborn son, Theo.

The Canada native confirmed the paternity in January and issued a public apology to Kardashian as he was still dating her when he conceived Theo. News broke earlier this month that the exes are expecting a second child, but a source confirmed to Us that “Khloé and Tristan are not back together.”

The reality star and the athlete “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” the insider said, noting that the baby was “conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with [Nichols] in December [2021].”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s rep commented on the surrogacy news on July 13, telling Us in a statement, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian returned to social media, sharing a series of photos with her “best girl” True from their recent vacation. “I will forever have your back my angel girl,” she captioned the snaps on Wednesday, July 20.

Thompson, for his part, was spotted holding hands with a new woman in Greece on Saturday, July 16. “Tristan normally does his own thing and is present when it comes to True,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, July 19. “Him being spotted with another woman isn’t shocking news to the Kardashians — it’s happened multiple times over the past few months.”

The Chicago Bulls player, who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, has become somewhat estranged with the Hulu personality’s family since he fathered Nichols’ baby boy.

“Most of them have distanced themselves from him,” a second source told Us, noting that Kardashian’s sisters are “completely supportive” of her and the baby during this time.

