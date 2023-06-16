Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson both listed the same address on their son Tatum‘s name change petition.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 15, the former couple — who share 5-year-old daughter True and 10-month-old Tatum — both put the same address next to their respective names on the June 8 filing. In the petition, the duo requested to change their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.

The parents’ filing comes two months after Thompson, 32, moved closer to his former fiancé, 38, and their children. “Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source exclusively told Us on April 5. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.” Days later, it was announced that the athlete — who is also the father of son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols — would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their son via surrogate in July 2022 — seven months after Nichols, 32, gave birth to Theo. The fitness model filed a lawsuit against Thompson in December 2021, claiming he got her pregnant earlier that year while he and Kardashian were still together. Nichols gave birth to Theo later that month.

Thompson confirmed his paternity in a statement the following month, in which he apologized to Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

A second source told Us in July 2022 that Kardashian was disappointed that Thompson “went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on her and that’s unforgivable to her.” The insider added: “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically at this time.”

Though the basketball player has since expressed his desire to make things work with Kardashian — a source told Us in April that Thompson “hasn’t completely given up hope on their relationship — Kardashian doesn’t have any plans to reconcile their romance.

“Khloé has no idea what it would take to ever get back together with Tristan, but she really can’t imagine that ever happening,” another source told Us on May 17. “She’s grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship and that’s all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she’ll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him.”

Prior to revealing her son’s name on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian explained why she held off sharing her baby boy’s name. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name,” she explained on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Last month, Kardashian opened up about how welcoming her son via surrogate made it difficult to bond with him at first. “[I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim [Kardashian] said hers was easy. This is not easy,” Khloé admitted during the May 25 season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

She went on to state the entire process felt “transactional,” adding, “I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it is bad or good. It is just very different.”