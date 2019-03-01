Bye! Kris Jenner Unfollows Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Insta-exile! Kris Jenner has taken a cue from her kids and unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods on Instagram after Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods, 21.

As previously reported, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have both unfollowed Thompson, Khloé has unfollowed Woods, and Kim Kardashian has unfollowed both the NBA star and the model.

Thompson was spotted “making out” with Woods at a party on February 17, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly. At the time, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was still in a relationship with Khloé, 34, who later broke up with him after he admitted to the hookup.

The Good American designer referenced the cheating scandal with a series of meme images on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 28. “You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they’ve done something wrong,” read one image. The second image stated: “Remember, they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they’re sorry because they got caught. It’s always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it.”

The posts came the same day that a source exclusively told Us that Woods, whom Kylie once considered her best friend, did not give Khloé a proper apology before filming an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

“It’s a little shocking she chose to speak to Jada before sincerely apologizing,” the source said. “Frankly, she still isn’t apologizing!”

That same day, another source exclusively told Us that Woods “assumed [the scandal] was going to blow over.”

For her part, Khloé is “disappointed” and “so betrayed” but is “doing her best” to stay on good terms with Thompson for the sake of their 10-month-old daughter, True, as other insiders have told Us.

