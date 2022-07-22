No wedding bells in sight. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did not create the viral wedding registry that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Fans began speculating that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, was engaged to the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, after she was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles eatery Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, July 21, wearing an all-white ensemble. Jenner was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashsian and friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, who all opted for black outfits for the night out, sparking rumors that they were celebrating her bridal shower.

Then, fans discovered a wedding registry on the site Scully & Scully credited to Cactus Jack — which is the name of Scott’s record label — and Mother Goose, with December 10 as the listed wedding date. (The names and date on the registry have since been changed.) The couple in question registered for items like a $15,000 Baccarat crystal chess set and a $36,000 Daum Crystal sculpture, both of which seemed like luxury items that the billionaire makeup mogul might request.

However, according to Page Six, the registry does not belong to the couple — who share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 7-month-old son — and they have no plans to get married any time soon.

The denial comes just one day after Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight about son Mason Disick‘s alleged social media accounts, one of which was claiming that Jenner and Scott were preparing to tie the knot. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” the Poosh founder, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Scott and the Kylie Swim founder have previously teased the possibility of getting married.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” the “Highest in the Room” rapper told Rolling Stone in December 2018. “[At first,] we was just two kids, f—king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say. And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”

Three years and one brief split later, however, Jenner confessed that marriage wasn’t a priority for her. “I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day,” the California native told host Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the pair have completely ruled out the idea of getting engaged. “The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” a source told Us in May. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

The insider added that Jenner “goes back and forth about engagement and marriage. She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

