New year, new feed! Kylie Jenner unfollowed all but 28 accounts on Instagram after ringing in 2021.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 23, recently stopped keeping up with friends including Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra, Rosalía, Harry Hudson, Victoria Villarroel, Ariel Tejada and Yris Palmer on the social media app. The move does not appear to be related to any drama, however, as Jenner mostly follows just family members now.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner are among the two-plus-dozen people who still appear in the “Following” section of Kylie’s account. In addition, she continues to follow on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick and Kris’ longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as her business pages and a few fan accounts.

Khadra, for his part, recently traveled to Aspen, Colorado, with the Kardashian-Jenner family, so it appears that he is still on good terms with Kylie. He has also been regularly commenting on the makeup mogul’s Instagram posts, most recently calling her “the goosiest girl in town” on Tuesday, January 5.

Kylie’s latest social media purge came nearly two years after she made headlines for unfollowing Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and onetime best friend Jordyn Woods on Instagram. In February 2019, the NBA player, 29, cheated on the Revenge Body host, 36, by kissing the influencer, 23, at a house party. Khloé subsequently broke up with Thompson, but Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that they got back together after quarantining with their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source exclusively told Us in February 2020 that Kylie “has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended,” noting that the drama brought her closer to other pals including Karanikolaou, 23, Villarroel, 28, and Palmer, 30.

“They all just have a fun time together, like any other close group of girlfriends,” the insider added at the time. “They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another. Kylie is very sweet and down to earth, and so are her friends.”

Woods, for her part, said on PrettyLittleThing’s “Behind Closed Doors” podcast in November 2020 that she was “very happy with the people” in her life, adding, “Everything comes full circle.”