Sexy unique reality show. Lala Kent is reflecting on what sets the cast of Vanderpump Rules apart from other reality TV stars.

“This is a group where [if] you sleep with my boyfriend, I’m mad at you for now and then we go back to being best friends. The dynamic between all of us is very strange but it’s incredible to watch,” Kent, 32, says in a first look at her upcoming appearance on Impact X Nightline, shared exclusively with Us Weekly. The exclusive clip is part of an expanded version of Kent’s Nightline interview, which focuses on her custody battle with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and advocacy for parents fighting for their children.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder continues: “And even though we’ve all evolved into different jobs and buying homes [and] having children, the level of crazy is still there. I mean, we’ve come full circle. We’re back to, ‘Oh, my gosh, someone banged someone else’s boyfriend.’ Except the stakes are much higher.”

The Utah native was referring to her costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss having a months-long affair while the former was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Us confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 37, had called it quits after nine years due to the cheating scandal.

The newest episode of Impact x Nightline — which will premiere on Hulu Thursday, May 25 — is dedicated to the Pump Rules controversy and the fan base’s investment in every detail of the drama. In addition to sharing her take on “Scandoval” during the episode, Kent will discuss her custody battle with Emmett, 52, over their 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

The Bravolebrity’s mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother, Easton Burningham, both recently participated in a documentary that expands on allegations against Emmett put forth in a June 2022 Los Angeles Times exposé. The film — titled The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump — dropped on Hulu on Monday, May 22.

Although Kent didn’t participate in the doc, she took to social media to praise the filmmakers.

“I appreciate @abcnews @hulu @latimes for continuing to find the truth,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday. “My heart goes out to all of his victims, even those who have not shared their stories yet. Proud of my mom and brother, these brave assistants … anyone and everyone who has been unafraid. I stand with you.”

Among the allegations put forth in the film are claims that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director mistreated his assistants. Martin G’Blae, who sued Emmett for racial discrimination in November 2022, alleged that his former employer once sent him to retrieve something from a hotel safe, which ended up being a bag of cocaine.

“He’s putting me in a situation now where I could be arrested,” G’Blae claimed. “And that he had us do it was just so nonchalant, and that’s the type of s—t I had to do for this person.”

Emmett, for his part, called the movie “nothing more than a vindictive hit peace” and “a cheap attempt to capitalize on the current Vanderpump Rules fever” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Kent, meanwhile, called her time with the producer a “never-ending f—king roller coaster of torture” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Monday. The exes split in October 2021 after Lala accused Randall of cheating on her, which he never confirmed.

In addition to speaking out against her ex, the businesswoman has also condemned Sandoval and Leviss, 28, in the wake of their affair.

“I think he’s a narcissistic sociopath, but that’s just my humble opinion and I don’t have a Ph.D. whatsoever,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this month of the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur.

During an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kent replied that it was a “tie” when asked whether she blamed Sandoval or Leviss more for the affair.

“Raquel was [Ariana’s] best friend and that’s who you lean on when your man does dirty stuff,” she said, calling the former pageant queen “sick.”