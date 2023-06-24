Nancy Rodriguez has moved on from her Love Is Blind ex-fiancé, Bartise Bowden.

“Best day in Boston. … If he wants to, he will 🤍,” the speech pathologist, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 23, sharing a photo dump from her recent trip to Massachusetts before noting that she planned to have a “soft gurl summer,” referring to the Internet slang about favoring a sentimental and sweet season.

In one pic, Rodriguez lounged in a bed while her mystery man brought her a floral bouquet. A second snap featured the pair holding hands while sitting on a bench in Boston. The real estate investor — who has been single since her split from Bowden, 27 — did not further identify her new beau.

“I love a good soft launch 👀. So happy for you!!” Natalie Lee, a contestant from Love Is Blind season 2, commented.

Season 3’s Zanab Jaffrey, for her part, replied: “Periodt. LOVE THIS FOR YOU ❤️.”

Rodriguez first appeared on the Dallas-set season of Love Is Blind, which aired in October 2022, where she sparked instant connections with Bowden and Andrew Liu inside the pods. She ultimately turned down the 31-year-old wildlife photographer’s proposal and said “yes” to Bowden’s question. (The Perfect Match alum, for his part, similarly was involved in a pod love triangle with Rodriguez and Raven Ross.)

Bowden eventually rejected Rodriguez during their wedding in the season 3 finale, but the pair remained friends while filming After the Altar. Since then, they’ve ceased communication.

“I think me realizing that, as the year went by, there were just too many attempts of him trying to be a good friend that don’t align with what a good friend is,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February, claiming that Bowden barely spoke to her at a party she hosted and invited him to. “Do I miss being his friend? No, I don’t think that I do because I’ve had so many more other positive experiences with myself and other people that you kind of have to boot what didn’t work to the side and work on the things that are working for me.”

Rodriguez also teased to Us at the time that she had started dating again post-split, but she wanted to make it more “intentional.”

“I joined the Chispa [dating] app because it is based off of finding singles and putting us together when we have similar cultural backgrounds,” she revealed. “That is something that is so powerful [because] I love my culture … so the fact that I can relate to someone [and] date someone who gets it [appeals to me].”

Bowden, for his part, announced in April that he had welcomed his first child, son Hayden, with now-ex Olivia Gross.