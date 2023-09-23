Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at a star-studded charity fundraiser to support local California first responders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39 and 42 respectively, stepped out at the Fall One805LIVE! Festival on Friday, September 22, which was held at Kevin Costner’s beachfront estate.

“Today’s the big day!” a post on the organization’s Instagram Story read on Friday. “It’s going to be an exciting night with some surprise appearances you don’t want to miss!”

The annual festival is the flagship event for the One805 nonprofit, which supports all three primary first responder agencies in Santa Barbara, California. To help raise funds and celebrate the heroes, an annual music festival is put on at Costner’s home.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Work Through the Years Royally kind! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been proponents of helping their fellow man. Charity has played a huge part in their relationship, both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020. Harry organized the first-ever Invictus Games in […]

Harry and Meghan, who moved to the California county in 2020 after they took a step back from their duties as senior working royals, even presented the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor with a special honor. Meghan donned a gray coatdress with her hair tied back in a sleek bun. Harry, for his part, opted for an all-black suit.

According to footage shared via One805’s Instagram Story, Meghan picked up a gray-and-red trophy and handed it to her husband. Harry then gave the honor directly to Costner and shook his hand.

“Good afternoon everyone. Now, I get asked a lot by my friends who have no manners, ‘Kev, what’s this place cost? What’s it worth?’ And I can just simply tell you on a day, like today, it’s worth every penny,” Costner gushed to the crowd. “[I’m glad you all are] here to celebrate people … [who are] the ones who are the first to rush in. And it’s a place that I’ve had a lot of good luck in my life and I’ve tried to not throw up a wall around it, so thank you for coming.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]

The benefit, which featured a headlining performance from Adam Levine and his Maroon 5 band, took place at the home that Costner used to share with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. (Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May before they settled the proceedings earlier this month. She was ordered to move off the premises in July.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Harry and Meghan’s surprise attendance at the One805LIVE! Festival comes shortly after they returned home from the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“As you’ve seen and experienced, this week is so much more than a sporting event. It is a platform for positive change,” Harry, who shares two children with Meghan, gushed during the September 16 closing ceremony as his wife watched dutifully from the crowd.“The ripple of respect has been felt far and wide and we hope you too are feeling it deeply. We may have provided the platform, but you provided the magic. And don’t you ever forget that.”