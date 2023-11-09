Reese Witherspoon is living the single life following her divorce from Jim Toth — despite speculation that she’s currently dating Kevin Costner.
“This story is completely fabricated and not true,” a rep for Witherspoon, 47, told Page Six of the Costner romance rumors on Thursday, November 9. Speculation regarding the pair’s relationship status spread earlier this week amid reports the recent divorcées had connected following their respective splits.
Ahead of the rep’s denial, several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their mixed opinions on the possible celeb pairing. “Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go boy!!! You go girl!!!” one user excitedly wrote on Wednesday, November 8. Another social media user questioned the duo’s 21-year age gap. “She’s 47, he’s what, 68ish? Those two? Really?” tweeted the skeptic.
Witherspoon has not publicly dated anyone since she and Toth, 53, called it quits in March after 11 years of marriage. “We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”
News of their split came two days before they were set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on March 26. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee, now 10, one year later. (Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)
Witherspoon officially filed for divorce in April and the two reached a settlement in August.
Prior to the Costner romance speculation, the Morning Show actress was rumored to be dating Tom Brady. “The rumors are completely false,” a representative for Witherspoon told Us in April.
Brady, 46, split from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2022 and briefly moved on with model Irina Shayk earlier this year. A source confirmed to Us last month that the duo’s romance had “fizzled out.”
Costner, for his part, recently found himself at the center of a highly publicized divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Us confirmed in May that Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner, 68, after nearly 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
During the exes’ four-month legal back-and-forth, Baumgartner lost her fight against an order to vacate her and Costner’s shared home. Costner later won the duo’s child support battle, which ended with a judge ruling that he must pay his ex-wife $63,209 per month. (The former couple share children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner also shares kids Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 26, with ex Bridget Rooney.)
Costner and Baumgartner ultimately finalized their divorce in September, though details about their settlement agreement have not been made public.
Despite the public squabbling, another source told Us earlier this year that the former spouses are “on speaking terms” following their divorce settlement, noting, “[They] didn’t want it to get ugly for the kids’ sake.”
The insider continued: “[Kevin] is just thrilled that the negotiations are over. At the end of the day, Christine is the mother to his children and he didn’t want to fight anymore.”