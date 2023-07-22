Shanna Moakler’s relationship with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya is discussed in his HBO documentary, The Golden Boy, and she even sat down for an interview.

“I got involved as I was told it would be a no-holds-barred doc and felt I could openly tell my side of the story,” Moakler, 48, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I don’t know how they plan to edit it. I have absolutely no relationship with Oscar de la Hoya now nor do I want one.”

She adds: “His relationship with [our] daughter [Atiana De La Hoya] is his own and between he and her as she is a young adult now and I will not speak on that.”

Moakler focuses on her own bond with Atiana, as well as son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker. “I am extremely close to all my children. Nothing will ever stop that, even if we have bumps in the road as every family does with teenagers,” Moakler tells Us. “I love them all unconditionally and will always be active, involved and supportive in their lives.”

The Golden Boy — which debuts its two parts on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 — details De La Hoya’s upbringing in East Los Angeles before becoming a bonafide boxing superstar. The documentary also sees De La Hoya, 50, “take stock of his life and relationships,” according to a summary from Warner Bros. Discovery. The Olympian provides a “raw and intimate interview” in the program, which also features “insightful commentary” from the likes of Moakler, his father Joel De La Hoya Sr., his siblings and his children.

Oscar is a father of six. In addition to sharing his 24-year-old daughter with Moakler, he shares son Jacob, 25, with Toni Alvarado and son Devon, 24, with Angelique McQueen. Oscar also coparents son Oscar, 17, and daughters Nina, 14, and Victoria, 9, with estranged wife Milagros “Millie” Corretjer, whom he filed for divorce from in January nearly seven years after separating.

Oscar and Moakler, for their part, started dating in 1997 and got engaged one year later. After welcoming Atiana in 1999, they ultimately went their separate ways in September 2000 after Moakler saw footage of Oscar escorting another woman to the Latin Grammys. The former beauty queen moved on with the Blink-182 musician, whom she married in October 2004. Barker, 47, became a stepparent to Atiana, then 5, following the nuptials.

“He’s a good guy. I’ve talked to him several times, and we communicate about Atiana,” Oscar gushed about Barker during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “And we communicate about Atiana. I’m just grateful for what he’s done.”

Oscar noted that he “didn’t raise” his children, instead offering “credit where credit is due.” He continued: “I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker. He’s obviously stepped up to the plate.”

Moakler and Barker had two children of their own — Landon and Alabama — before they divorced in 2008. The drummer later married Kourtney Kardashian, already a mother of three, in May 2022 and they are currently expecting their first baby together.

Barker and Moakler have since prioritized amicably coparenting Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

The Golden Boy premieres on HBO on Monday, July 24, at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on Max.

With reporting by Sarah Jones