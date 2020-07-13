On the road to reconciliation? Sofia Richie seemingly caught up with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick at his house.

The 21-year-old model shared an image to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 12, of herself watching Netflix’s Down to Earth With Zac Efron. The location from which she tuned into the newly released series resembles the living room of Disick’s Hidden Hills home, which he re-listed in April.

Richie’s apparent hang out with the 37-year-old Talentless cofounder comes after the duo reunited over the 4th of July. The former couple grabbed lunch with Alec Monopoly and his girlfriend, Alexa Dellanos. The exes later attended a beach party together, per photos from the Daily Mail.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed Disick and Richie were dating in September 2017, but the reality star confirmed the romance later that month via Instagram. Nearly two years later, a source told Us that the duo’s relationship was “extremely serious.” However, a second insider shared that the pair “aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged” just yet.

“It’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” the source said. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with [ex] Kourtney [Kardashian], and has grown up a lot.”

Us confirmed in May that Disick and Richie called it quits after nearly three years together. Their break up followed his brief stint in rehab, which ended after images of him at the Colorado facility leaked.

“Scott and Sofia need time to figure out what they want,” a source exclusively told Us. “They won’t get back together immediately and need time apart.”

In their time apart, Disick and Kardashian, 41, have been frequently spotted together. The former duo spent the Flip It Like Disick star’s birthday together in May by taking a trip with their children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, to the Utah desert. That following month, they dined at Nobu restaurant together with their kids.

An insider told Us that Disick’s love for Kardashian is something that came between him and Richie. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the source explained. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Learn everything you need to know about CBD, Omega 3s, and Essential Oils. Subscribe to WELLNESS ACADEMY: CBD, Omega-3’s & Essential Oils below.