Back in the saddle! Stassi Schroeder has revived her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast after a two-year hiatus.

Following a Wednesday, September 28, introductory episode, the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum had fellow podcaster Jackie Schimmel on as a guest that same day — and apologized for her behavior the last time Schimmel, 32, appeared on the show in May 2020.

“I’m just, like, trying to make up for the final podcast episode that we did two and a half years [ago], right before June 2020,” Schroeder said. After her guest pointed out that the episode in question aired right before the Bravo alum was “socially excommunicated,” Schroeder echoed the sentiment, saying, “When I was socially excommunicated, yes.”

She continued: “I was so horrible on the podcast because I [had] just found I was pregnant. And I was coming off of being like, ‘Okay, well now I have to … Like, I’m quitting Xanax, the Juul and alcohol and I am a twitchy mother—ker.”

The Louisiana native added that she “could not string words or thoughts together” at the time. Schroeder welcomed her daughter, Hartford, with husband Beau Clark in January 2021. The previous June, Bravo fired the Next Level Basic author and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons. The dismissal came after a podcast clip resurfaced in which she and Doute, 39, told police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of a robbery could’ve been their former costar Faith Stowers.

In Schroeder’s book Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, released in April, she wrote that she had “zero right to accuse” Stowers, 33, of the crime. “Just because it wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t about race for Faith,” the reality TV alum said.

Throughout the book’s first chapter, the podcaster chronicled her experience losing her job, her agents and podcast sponsors.

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” she wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

In her first podcast episode after the hiatus, the former blogger spoke about how “Straight Up With Stassi” will be different now that she’s learned some difficult life lessons.

“I am not the same person that I was when you last heard from me,” she assured listeners, admitting that her new outlook may “disappoint some people.” However, not everything has changed.

“I still love to judge people. Judging is fun,” the Loyola Marymount University alum said. “If somebody tells you that they don’t like judging, or they don’t judge, they are lying. [It’s] actual human nature and part of our DNA.”

Schroeder also explained that although her podcast was removed from all platforms in June 2020, she never lost the rights to the content itself. “The episodes were never deleted; they were just hidden. And during that time, I had all of the episodes transferred to me so that I could decide what I wanted to do with them,” she said.

Despite always having the right to republish the episodes on a different platform, the Off With My Head author decided to take her time before doing so.

“I had a lot of thinking to do, and I kind of decided in that moment that there is a time and a place where people should speak, and there’s a time and a place where people should listen. And, back then, it really was not my time to be speaking,” she said.