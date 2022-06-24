Boss besties! Selena Gomez is expanding her Rare Beauty empire — and BFF Taylor Swift is hyping her up every step of the way!

Gomez, 29, took to social media on Thursday, June 23, to promote upcoming products for her makeup line. The TikTok video features the Only Murders in the Building Star applying foundation as 32-year-old Swift’s song “The Man” plays in the background.

“It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever,” the “All Too Well” singer quickly commented under Gomez’s clip, showing support for her longtime pal.

The twosome, who have been friends for over a decade, have been vocal about their deep bond over the years. In 2019, The Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed exactly how she and Swift kickstarted their friendship so many years prior — by dating Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together. It was hysterical,” Gomez, who was in a relationship with Nick, 29, in 2008, while Swift dated Joe, 32, said during an interview with KIIS FM UK. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

The “Exile” crooner dated the DNCE artist for three months in summer 2008. In fall of that same year, the two called it quits after Swift claimed Joe broke up with her during a 25-second phone call. The songwriter then wrote the scathing anthem “Forever and Always,” for her Fearless album, about him, which Swift confirmed during an interview on The Ellen Show in November 2009.

“There’s one song [on my album] that’s about “that guy,” the Pennsylvania native told DeGeneres, 64, referring to the “Burnin Up” performer. “That guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That’s ouch. I got a last-minute recording session. My label let me record that song right before the album had to be done. It’s called ‘Forever and Always.'”

Swift added: “It’s alright though because one day I’m going to find someone who’s really right for me. I’m cool. When I find that person, he’ll be wonderful. And when I find that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25-seconds when I was 18.”

Swift and Joe have since reconciled their feud. The “Cake in the Ocean” singer married Sophie Turner in May 2019. The twosome, who share daughter Willa, 23 months, are expecting their second child. Swift, meanwhile, has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since September 2016.

Gomez, for her part, dated Nick in 2008 after he split from ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The “Wolves” songstress briefly split from Nick in 2009 before calling it quits for good the following year. Gomez has since dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Nick, for his part, married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. The duo share daughter Malti Marie, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January.

In December 2020, Swift gushed over the solid friendship she’s created with Gomez over the years during a conversation with Zane Lowe for “Apple Music Beats 1,” adding how much she admires the Spring Breakers actress.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I’m so proud of her,” the songwriter explained. “She is such a revelation because now she’s making her best stuff. I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above.”

