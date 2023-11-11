Gia Giudice has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice, for more than a decade — and she’s not stopping yet.

“I feel like, honestly, it was really whenever my mom was home, I would hop in the scene or I went to a couple events outside of our house,” Gia, 22, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 8, while discussing her family’s Shein collaboration. “But other than that, it was pretty much just always filming at home.”

Gia noted that she often “hops in” a scene whenever mom Teresa, 52, is filming at her house. “I mean, in filming aspects, I’m always, like, my mom’s right-hand man,” she added. “So, she comes to me for advice, and we kind of just work through everything together, which is nice.”

Teresa — who shares Gia with ex-husband Joe Giudice along with daughters Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — chimed in that her girls “grew up on the show.” (Teresa has been a RHONJ Housewife since season 1, which aired in 2009.)

Teresa, who married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022, supports her kids’ reality TV endeavors, but Gia is unsure whether she wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps full-time.

“I feel like it brings a lot of highs and lows,” Gia said on Wednesday. “Now that I’ve lived through it, I feel like I wouldn’t be a master going into it. But it was like, if you have dirty laundry, don’t go on the show. … I would know what to do just [because] I feel like we’ve been through it all on the show. I don’t think I would be opposed to doing it. I feel like if the opportunity came to me that I would consider it, but maybe I would do it.”

Andy Cohen, an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise, teased at BravoCon earlier this month that Gia has an enhanced role in season 14 of RHONJ.

“Listen, you’re gonna be seeing a lot more Gia this year,” Cohen, 55, quipped during his “Ask Andy” panel at the convention. “I love Gia.”

Gia might not be ready to become a Housewife just yet, as she remains focused on her studies. She graduated from Rutgers University in May and has since landed a job at an immigration law firm.

“In school, the criminal justice classes fascinated me so much,” Gia gushed to Us. “It was just so interesting learning about the sociology aspect of it, why criminals do the things that they do and just kind of figuring out that aspect of it. Because that was always my main question, ‘Why do people actually do this?’ And there’s so [many] psychological things that go on and trauma aspects of life of why people commit the crimes that they do.”

Gia also cited her parents’ “situation” — they went to prison in 2015 after being found guilty of fraud — as inspiration for pursuing law. “It did engage me to want to learn law even more,” Gia explained. “And I’m so happy I do have this background because it is just honestly so helpful in your everyday life just to have.”

Gia also teamed up with her mom and sisters for a limited-edition “Giudice Girls” collection with Shein. The 100-piece range is currently available on the Shein website and comes in sizes up to 5X.

“We love comfort, but we also love to look glamorous,” Gia said of the line. “And Shein, that is I think one of their specialties. They have such a range of designs and styles and they also have such a range of sizes. So, everything on their website is for everyone.”

She continued: “I think [with] our collection, we were just trying to make things versatile for everybody. So, we have glamour to silky pajamas to sweatsuits to loungewear. We really did it all. And that’s kind of like our personalities with fashion.”

