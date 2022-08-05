June 2018

Us broke the news of Grande and the Davidson’s engagement after just a few weeks of dating. The couple publicly gushed over each other in various interviews and the pop star even penned a tribute track to him on her August 2018 album Sweetener, calling him her “soulmate.”

The pair ultimately went their separate ways that October. In March 2019, the “Bang Bang” musician said she was “still healing” via an Instagram post but decided to keep moving forward with her Sweetener world tour.