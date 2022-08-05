May 2020

Grande and Justin Bieber’s charity duet, “Stuck With U” was released on May 8, and hit the No.1 spot on the Billboard chart shortly thereafter. With their success came criticism from Tekashi69, who claimed the singers purchased their chart spot with six different credit cards.

Grande fired back via Instagram writing, “OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die mother—kers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. Not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try.”