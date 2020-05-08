March 2020

While Hannah and Tyler continued to enjoy time with friends in Florida, a source told Us exclusively that the pair are just “great friends.”

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider told Us. “They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that. It’s been a hectic year for them both. And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect.”

The source added, however, that thing could change in the future. “Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic,” the source said. “Could something happen down the line? Sure.”