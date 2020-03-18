November 2019

Tyler and Hannah bumped into each other on November 10 at the People’s Choice Awards, but there was nothing awkward about their reunion.

“It was great,” she told Us about the run-in. “I mean, I saw his mom and him and said hello, and then we all had a table together. Bachelor Nation was at a table together, so it was good and it was just overall, it was an amazing experience for me to be able to go to the People’s Choice Awards for the first time, and while I was there to win! So, um, I was having a great night regardless of who was there and who wasn’t there.”