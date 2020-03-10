Lindsay Shookus

Though Affleck kept his romance with the Saturday Night Live producer under wraps until July 2017, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the pair had started hooking up in 2014 during his marriage to Garner. “They were having a full-blown affair,” a source close to Affleck and Garner alleged to Us. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

Things appeared to be getting serious between Affleck and Shookus, as they wound up moving into an NYC apartment together in November 2017. After they called it quits in August 2018, he briefly dated Shauna Sexton.

Affleck and Shookus reconciled their romance in February 2019, but ended things for good that April.