A ‘Crash Course’ In Grief

In the same post, she opened up about dealing with grief while being a public figure. “This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently. A lot of people don’t really understand, don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another, we all go through,” Rizzo explained. “And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way.”