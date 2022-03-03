‘Valued Every Second’

In her first interview following Saget’s death, Rizzo reflected on the ways her late husband prioritized their relationship. “He loved to sleep in, but when he was away. … He would go to bed at 2 a.m. and then wake up at 4 a.m., so he could be on the 6 a.m. flight so he could come home and just so we could spend time together. We valued every single second that we had together.”

She continued: “I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and we absolutely — there was nothing left unsaid, and nothing left on the table. So those are things that I’m just trying to hold onto.”