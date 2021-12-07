Kristin Cavallari

The Laguna Beach alum dished on carrying on a tradition from her childhood. “Growing up, we always did that the elves would come a week before Christmas every day before Christmas and if you were good, they’d leave a little something in your stocking and if you were bad, you got coal,” she gushed. “So I’ve kept up that tradition with my kids and it’s honestly just as a parent, it’s a good way to keep your kids in line and have them be on their best behavior, so yeah. That’s something fun that we always do. And then I usually — my dad has a killer recipe for homemade meatballs and sauce and stuff — so I’ve been doing that on Christmas Eve.”