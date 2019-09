Amy Roloff and Chris Marek

Marek popped the question to the Little People, Big World star on September 19 with a heart-shaped diamond ring. “I’m so excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told Us. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it. Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.” The reality star was previously married to Matt Roloff, with whom she shares twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and son Jacob.