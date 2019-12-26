Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

The Imagine Dragons frontman proposed to Volkman, who he wed in 2011, on December 25. The proposal comes after the longtime loves called it quits in April 2018, only to rekindle their romance seven months later. “We put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn’t know why,” Volkman wrote via Instagram. “He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been ‘yes,’ even before we knew what that meant.”