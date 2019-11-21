Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

The Slumdog Millionaire star announced her engagement to the photographer via Instagram on November 21. “It all makes sense now,” she captioned photos cozying up to her beau. “Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart♥️. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!”