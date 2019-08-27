Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban

The Olympic skier and professional hockey player announced their engagement on August 23. The couple, who began dating in early 2018, recapped their sweet love story upon confirming the news to Vogue. “After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic,” she told the magazine. Before Subban, Vonn was married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013 and dated Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015.