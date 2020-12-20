Engaged

Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star announced his engagement on December 19, sharing a photo of himself and his fiancée, whose name had not been publicly revealed. Cott captioned the photo with three diamond ring emojis. The actor, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW series, was congratulated by costars including Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan and Camila Mendes, who wrote, “So happy for you two.” Kelly Ripa, whose husband, Mark Consuelos, stars on Riverdale with Cott, wrote, “At last some good news.”

