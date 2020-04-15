Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

The “Soul Survivor” rapper, 42, popped the question to the daytime talk show host, 41, on March 27 after nearly two years of dating. Jeezy flipped the switch on his proposal plans due to the global coronavirus outbreak, transforming his Los Angeles home into a Vietnamese wonderland after the pair put their trip to Southeast Asia on hold. The couple’s “surprise quarantine” engagement comes after Us Weekly confirmed in October 2017 that Mai ended her 10-year marriage with actor Freddy Harteis.