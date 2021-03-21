LeBron James

The NBA player was injured in March 2021 during a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks. He suffered a rare type of ankle sprain when Hawks player Solomon Hill collided with him while diving for the ball early in the game.

James spoke out about his injury via Twitter, expressing his disappointment.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now,” he wrote. “The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.”