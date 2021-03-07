Connor Trott and Mackenzie Dipman

The Love Island couple announced their split on March 6. “Some of you have been wondering about us and our relationship, so we want to help you to understand where we are right now,” they wrote in a joint statement shared on Instagram. “We are both young and in the early stages of our careers, and sadly those careers are keeping us in two different places. One of us is in Pittsburgh and the other is in Tucson, and neither one of us will be able to move anytime in the near future.”

“So over the last couple of weeks we have started having some difficult conversations about our future. Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions. We have both made commitments to cities that are over 2,000 miles apart,” the pair, who met on season 2 of the show in 2020, added. “This was not a decision we took lightly. We both have so much love for each other and had hopes that we could make this work, but relationships are all about timing, and this is just not our time.”

“We are unsure of what the future holds for us, but one thing is for certain, we will always have each other,” they concluded. “And we will forever be grateful that Love Island brought us together.”