Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

In April 2021, the One Tree Hill vet filed for divorce, Us Weekly confirmed. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”