Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

The Love Island season 2 winners announced their split three months after the finale. “This is extremely difficult for me to express but out of respect for those of you who supported me, and rode for me, I want you to know that Caleb and I are no longer together,” Ndiba wrote via Instagram on January 16. “I do ask for time as I continue to go through the process of heartbreak and healing as this has all been very hard for me. I cannot thank you all enough for the love and support to this point and I hope that it may continue as we move forward as individuals.”