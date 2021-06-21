Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

By
Gallery Update Celebrity Splits 2021 khloe tristan
 Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Brian To/Shutterstock
42
1 / 42
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Us confirmed on June 21, that the former couple “broke up a few weeks ago [but] remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent,” after rekindling their romance in August 2020. “There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them,” a source told Us, one day after Kardashian revealed during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that she was taking it “day by day” with Thompson regarding her trust of him following past cheating issues.

Back to top