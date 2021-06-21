Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Us confirmed on June 21, that the former couple “broke up a few weeks ago [but] remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent,” after rekindling their romance in August 2020. “There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them,” a source told Us, one day after Kardashian revealed during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that she was taking it “day by day” with Thompson regarding her trust of him following past cheating issues.